Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.27

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.27 and last traded at $16.27, with a volume of 101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

KURA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.67.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,692,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Kura Oncology by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,474,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,480 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Kura Oncology by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,241,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,363,000 after purchasing an additional 621,806 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,425,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 732,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,705,000 after purchasing an additional 460,915 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

