KZ Cash Price Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 18th. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $1,429.12 and $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KZ Cash has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

