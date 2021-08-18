La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $524.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LZB stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.74. 907,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.09. La-Z-Boy has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $46.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.99.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $99,163.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 423,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,248,742.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.