Landbox (LAND) Price Reaches $0.0087 on Major Exchanges

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. Landbox has a total market cap of $662,949.98 and $396,336.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00053469 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00133083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00151054 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,794.70 or 0.99717972 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.26 or 0.00886580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,062.42 or 0.06817293 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.