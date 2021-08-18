Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Buys 258 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. United Bank grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,299,000 after buying an additional 84,088 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 71,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,673,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 78,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,562,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $154.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.57. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $154.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MMC shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.32.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

