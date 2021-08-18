Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,908,000 after buying an additional 1,044,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after buying an additional 913,437 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $57,127,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 289.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,440,000 after buying an additional 722,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 62.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,809,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,473,000 after buying an additional 698,147 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $80.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $82.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.