Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Increases Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 182.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,965,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,771 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 88.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,520 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 1,074.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,165,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,646 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Ross Stores by 6.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,396,015,000 after purchasing an additional 672,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 18.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,048,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $485,504,000 after purchasing an additional 629,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROST. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.79.

Ross Stores stock opened at $120.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.96.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

