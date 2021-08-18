Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Purchases 890 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 26.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,315 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sunrun by 16.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 4.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Sunrun by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 4.6% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $97,119.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 112,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,257.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $2,400,602.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,654,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,404,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,650 shares of company stock worth $9,098,231. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun stock opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.37 and a beta of 2.11.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist dropped their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

