Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 23.7% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 562.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, lifted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $573,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,445,133.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 99,352 shares of company stock valued at $18,484,199 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $196.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.84. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $105.87 and a 1 year high of $199.05.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.