Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Sells $31,621.32 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $31,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Lantheus stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $24.46. 536,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,307. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.52. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $28.74. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.60 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. Equities analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 79.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 28,329 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at about $462,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 1.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 392,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 104,630.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 20,926 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 32.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

