Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of Lantheus worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,734,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,391,000 after purchasing an additional 442,990 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,547,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,434,000 after purchasing an additional 85,852 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,434,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,660,000 after purchasing an additional 579,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,111,000 after purchasing an additional 110,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1,928.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,123,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $182,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,887.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNTH opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

