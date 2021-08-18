Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Latham Group in a report issued on Sunday, August 15th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Latham Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SWIM. Barclays assumed coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

SWIM opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.76. Latham Group has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $148.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.97 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

