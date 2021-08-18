Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

Get Latham Group alerts:

SWIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Latham Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.76. Latham Group has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $148.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Latham Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,055,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,330,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,751,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,246,000. Institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Latham Group (SWIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.