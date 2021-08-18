Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Buys 955 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. A. O. Smith makes up about 0.8% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at $1,688,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,303,000 after buying an additional 206,708 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 7.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 202,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after buying an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 520,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,190,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 16.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 71.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Shares of AOS traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.31. The company had a trading volume of 556,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,979. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $73.08.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.