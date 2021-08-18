Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Increases Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATO stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.99. The company had a trading volume of 701,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,619. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

