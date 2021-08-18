Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Purchases 1,207 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $10,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 8,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $407.43. The company had a trading volume of 30,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,857. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.23. iShares North American Tech ETF has a one year low of $290.44 and a one year high of $421.34.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

