Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF makes up about 0.5% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 653.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.79. 1,025,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,450. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.94. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $87.20.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

