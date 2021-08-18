Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Down 46.4% in July

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the July 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LGRDY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.73. 16,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,278. Legrand has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LGRDY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

