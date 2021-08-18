Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.63.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Leidos alerts:

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $98.84 on Wednesday. Leidos has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.