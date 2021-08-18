Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Shares Gap Up to $27.00

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.00, but opened at $29.14. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $29.14, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.54. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 8.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTRPB)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

