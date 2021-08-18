Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) is Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,924,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Limoneira makes up 3.7% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 10.88% of Limoneira worth $33,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 759,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,295,000 after buying an additional 284,789 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Limoneira by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $671,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Limoneira alerts:

In other news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $26,015.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,524.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,316 shares of company stock worth $151,200. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Limoneira stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $16.94. 19,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,118. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Limoneira has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $20.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92. The company has a market cap of $299.58 million, a PE ratio of -36.83, a PEG ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $45.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.20 million. Research analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Limoneira Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.