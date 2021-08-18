Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Short Interest Update

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the July 15th total of 868,700 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of YVR stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.52. Liquid Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Liquid Media Group had a negative net margin of 18,661.76% and a negative return on equity of 62.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YVR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Liquid Media Group by 6,926.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 69,261 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquid Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquid Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquid Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquid Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Liquid Media Group Company Profile

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

