Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $9.76 million and approximately $4,924.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,740.08 or 0.99472281 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 736,381,200 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

