Lithia Motors Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,626 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,736% compared to the typical daily volume of 143 call options.
Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $339.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.00. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $215.21 and a 52 week high of $417.98.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 31.8 EPS for the current year.
In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,229,000 after purchasing an additional 125,712 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,021 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 52,027.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3,374.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,650,000 after purchasing an additional 369,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.42.
Lithia Motors Company Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.
