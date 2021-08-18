Lithia Motors Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,626 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,736% compared to the typical daily volume of 143 call options.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $339.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.00. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $215.21 and a 52 week high of $417.98.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 31.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 7.70%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,229,000 after purchasing an additional 125,712 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,021 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 52,027.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3,374.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,650,000 after purchasing an additional 369,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.42.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.