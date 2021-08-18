Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Trading Up 8%

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC)’s stock price was up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$21.30 and last traded at C$21.03. Approximately 364,369 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 753,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.47.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAC shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a quick ratio of 56.64 and a current ratio of 56.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a PE ratio of -38.26.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

