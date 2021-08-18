LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.LivaNova also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.75-2.05 EPS.

LivaNova stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $90.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.40.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.00.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $86,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

