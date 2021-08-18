LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Sold by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in LivePerson by 546.3% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LPSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

Shares of LivePerson stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $59.92. 314,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,241. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.