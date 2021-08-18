LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,600 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 258,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of LM Funding America by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LM Funding America in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of LM Funding America by 264.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 34,657 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LM Funding America in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LM Funding America by 423.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 128,665 shares in the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMFA opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40. LM Funding America has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 29.26 and a current ratio of 29.26.

LM Funding America, Inc is a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois. The company offers funding to associations by purchasing a portion of the associations’ rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the associations arising from unpaid association assessments.

