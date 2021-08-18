Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NASDAQ:CNCR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NASDAQ:CNCR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NASDAQ:CNCR) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNCR traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.13. 1,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,599. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.39. Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $35.82.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.