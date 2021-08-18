Lotto (LOTTO) Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Lotto has a market capitalization of $32.17 million and $210,961.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lotto coin can currently be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lotto has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lotto

Lotto (CRYPTO:LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

