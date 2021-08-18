Lotto24 (ETR:LO24) Trading 0.5% Higher

Lotto24 AG (ETR:LO24) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €432.00 ($508.24) and last traded at €432.00 ($508.24). 8 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €430.00 ($505.88).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €438.12. The firm has a market cap of $680.83 million and a PE ratio of 125.11.

About Lotto24 (ETR:LO24)

Lotto24 AG operate as an online provider of state-licensed lottery products in Germany. The company offers its customers the possibility to participate in the lottery products, including Lotto 6aus49, Spiel 77, Super 6, EuroJackpot, GlÃ¼cksSpirale, lotto clubs, and Keno, Deutsche Fernsehlotterie, and freiheit+.

