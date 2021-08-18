Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.47-1.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $430-445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.83 million.Lumentum also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.470-$1.610 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,406. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.90. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $112.08.

Several research firms have issued reports on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.50.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

