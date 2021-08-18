Lundin Gold Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Lundin Gold in a research note issued on Friday, August 13th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

LUG has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins raised shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.97.

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$11.54 on Monday. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$9.11 and a 1 year high of C$12.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.82. The firm has a market cap of C$2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Pablo Mir sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.51, for a total value of C$1,265,605.00.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

