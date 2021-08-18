M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 140.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 92.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $487,693.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,524.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of MDC opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.44. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.13.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 30.95%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

