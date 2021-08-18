Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Macy’s in a report issued on Sunday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share.

M has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Macy’s from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. OTR Global raised Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Macy’s has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $22.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,314,000 after buying an additional 1,545,403 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,697 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 20.2% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 219,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 37,039 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 4.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

