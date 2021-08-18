Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. Magic Software Enterprises reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.92. 17,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,736. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $927.74 million, a P/E ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.83. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 16.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 9.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

