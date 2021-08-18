Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Stock Position Decreased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 502.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 707,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,254,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 125.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,238,000 after buying an additional 468,509 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 2,473.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 458,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,343,000 after buying an additional 440,267 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 4,740.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,526,000 after buying an additional 417,427 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 125.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 549,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,346,000 after buying an additional 305,722 shares during the period. 57.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on MGA shares. Edward Jones raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magna International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

Magna International stock opened at $82.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.71) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

