Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,199,900 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the July 15th total of 2,425,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAPGF remained flat at $$1.47 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.47. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $1.60.

About Mapletree Logistics Trust

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST main board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 31 December 2020, it has a portfolio of 156 logistics assets in Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, China, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$10.2 billion.

