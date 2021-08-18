Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Short Interest Up 52.3% in July

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the July 15th total of 965,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRKR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 213.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 32.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRKR stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.84. 3,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,031. Marker Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $152.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

