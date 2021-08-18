Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Down 7.7%

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) shares dropped 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.54 and last traded at $24.57. Approximately 25,085 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,688,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.

MQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.43.

Get Marqeta alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). On average, research analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, purchased 296,296 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter worth about $407,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.