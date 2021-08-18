Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.32.

Shares of MMC opened at $154.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.57. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $154.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

