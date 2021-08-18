Matthew O. Siegel Sells 28,161 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,171,497.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew O. Siegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $4,998,791.52.

Shares of SONO opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.54. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 52.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

SONO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sonos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 103.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,700,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,426,000 after buying an additional 5,939,625 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Sonos by 99.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,123,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,968,000 after buying an additional 2,555,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 1,024.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,093,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,438,000 after buying an additional 1,907,195 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Sonos by 201.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,993,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,235,000 after buying an additional 1,331,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sonos by 46.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,138,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,798,000 after buying an additional 1,318,416 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

