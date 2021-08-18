MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAV. National Bankshares cut their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector peform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

TSE:MAV traded up C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$2.87. 9,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87. MAV Beauty Brands has a 12 month low of C$2.73 and a 12 month high of C$7.34.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

