Maxim Group Lowers Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Price Target to $9.00

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) had its price target decreased by Maxim Group from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Kubient stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. Kubient has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 million and a PE ratio of -1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Kubient had a negative return on equity of 66.68% and a negative net margin of 443.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kubient during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kubient by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 37,132 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kubient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kubient by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 160,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kubient by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

