Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Director Sells $76,001.30 in Stock

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Director James R. Bergman sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $76,001.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MXIM traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.94. 3,429,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,889. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $105.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 21.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 12.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 111.4% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 616,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,923,000 after buying an additional 324,770 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.2% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 423,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,666,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MXIM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

