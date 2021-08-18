Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of Mazda Motor stock opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.61.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

