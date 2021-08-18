Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of Mazda Motor stock opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.61.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

