Medifast (NYSE:MED) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.700-$14.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.
NYSE MED opened at $227.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast has a one year low of $139.59 and a one year high of $336.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.41.
Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. Medifast’s revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medifast will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on MED shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.
In related news, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $154,518.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 142 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.16 per share, with a total value of $40,634.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 765 shares in the company, valued at $218,912.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,481 shares of company stock worth $6,063,747 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Medifast Company Profile
Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.
