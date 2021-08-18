Medifast (NYSE:MED) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.700-$14.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

NYSE MED opened at $227.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast has a one year low of $139.59 and a one year high of $336.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.41.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. Medifast’s revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medifast will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MED shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $154,518.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 142 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.16 per share, with a total value of $40,634.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 765 shares in the company, valued at $218,912.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,481 shares of company stock worth $6,063,747 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

