MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 430,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $10,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MD. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 37.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,474,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth about $23,681,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,731,000 after purchasing an additional 705,924 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the first quarter worth about $15,254,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 46.7% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,460,000 after purchasing an additional 530,388 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE MD opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.73, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.66.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

In related news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

