MenaPay Price Tops $0.0072 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $966,023.82 and $398.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MenaPay has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00056911 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00015320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.57 or 0.00844658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00048149 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00155603 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay (MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

