Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MDP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meredith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. boosted their target price on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Meredith presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Meredith stock opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.36. Meredith has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $47.00.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. Meredith had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 47.20%. Research analysts expect that Meredith will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDP. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meredith during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 20,680.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Meredith during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

